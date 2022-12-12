Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 211,324 shares.The stock last traded at $100.80 and had previously closed at $101.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 161.1% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.