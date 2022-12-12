Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

