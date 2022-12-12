Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (OXSQL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Trading Down 0.9 %

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.