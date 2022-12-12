PancakeSwap (CAKE) One Day Volume Hits $31.83 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $608.67 million and approximately $31.83 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00022572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 350,940,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,406,524 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

