Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners Llp Sells 42,273 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 42,273 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $850,532.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,683,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,307,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 24,171 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $488,979.33.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Mvm Partners Llp sold 987 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $19,868.31.

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $547,266.17.

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $987,241.50.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.2 %

FNA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 147,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,482. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.