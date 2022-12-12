Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
POU stock traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$20.05 and a one year high of C$40.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
Further Reading
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.