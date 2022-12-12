Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

POU stock traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$20.05 and a one year high of C$40.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Company Profile

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total transaction of C$358,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,354.30.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

