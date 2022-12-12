Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese Buys 8,300 Shares

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,746.99.

Parkland Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:PKI traded up C$0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,407. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.