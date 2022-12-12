Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese Buys 8,300 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,746.99.

Parkland Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:PKI traded up C$0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,407. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81.

Get Parkland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.