Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.09 million and approximately $755,874.03 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001196 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002633 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013355 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000147 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
