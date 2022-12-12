Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Down 6%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 22,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,719,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

Paysafe Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paysafe’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 13th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 16.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 75.3% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 588,236 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $4,364,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

See Also

