Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.25

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 70704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.16).

Pelatro Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.71. The stock has a market cap of £5.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.79.

Pelatro Company Profile

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign lifecycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, customer data platform, and data monetization.

