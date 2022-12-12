Pendragon (LON:PDG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.80

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.80 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 3704264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.20 ($0.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £286.37 million and a PE ratio of 505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.17.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

