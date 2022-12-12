Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
