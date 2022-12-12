Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

