Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the November 15th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pets at Home Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.42. 15,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.73) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

