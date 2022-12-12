Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.
In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
