Pi Financial Lowers Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target to C$2.40

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Discovery Silver from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Discovery Silver Stock Down 1.6 %
DSV stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. Discovery Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Discovery Silver
Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.