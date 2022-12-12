Pi Financial Lowers Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target to C$2.40

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Discovery Silver from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

DSV stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. Discovery Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87.

In related news, Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,000. Insiders have purchased 621,000 shares of company stock worth $323,580 in the last 90 days.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

