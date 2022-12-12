Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
TSE:PNE opened at C$1.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$563.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.
About Pine Cliff Energy
