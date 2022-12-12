Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE:PNE opened at C$1.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$563.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

