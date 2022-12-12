Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $30.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

