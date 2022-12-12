Piper Sandler Lowers RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $33.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $510.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.35.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $243,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

