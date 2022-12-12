Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.05 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002006 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $67.05 million and $86,689.19 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00268444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00086934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00059174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,879,095 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.