Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAGP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains GP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Plains GP Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

