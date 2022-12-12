Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 77.1% in November

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Plus500 Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLSQF remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Monday. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.
Plus500 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus500 (PLSQF)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.