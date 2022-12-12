Pointe Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,550 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.

