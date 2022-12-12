Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $828.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $801.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

