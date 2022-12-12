Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 788 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 37.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $1,244,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,363,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.69. 44,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

