Polymesh (POLYX) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $83.15 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

