Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

PITAF stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $8.07.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

