Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

PITAF stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $8.07.

About Poste Italiane

(Get Rating)

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.