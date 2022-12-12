Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,720 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of KBR by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Activity

KBR Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. 7,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

