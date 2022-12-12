Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $160.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,814. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.