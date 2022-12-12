Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $16.82 Million Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners makes up 0.5% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Green Brick Partners worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Green Brick Partners Profile

GRBK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

