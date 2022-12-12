Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 274.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 369,302 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Umpqua worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Umpqua by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMPQ stock remained flat at $18.27 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,907. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

