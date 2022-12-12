Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 78.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

