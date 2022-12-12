Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Switch worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $218,588,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $101,675,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $91,150,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $66,614,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $55,150,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Price Performance

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.25. 563,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,896. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

