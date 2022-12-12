Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 73,693 Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,693 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000.

JWSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

