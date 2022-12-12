Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

