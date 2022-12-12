Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.91 million-$213.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.95 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.29 EPS.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55.
PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
