Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162,083 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,046,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $617,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 88.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 80,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.