Proton Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,953,048,772 coins and its circulating supply is 13,889,962,792 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

