Proton Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $26.88 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $26.88 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,952,818,111 coins and its circulating supply is 13,889,732,131 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

