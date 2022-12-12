Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.