Pundi X (New) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.71 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $100.30 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.38606074 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $24,389,117.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

