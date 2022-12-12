PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 463.6% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of PURE stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.92% of PURE Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

