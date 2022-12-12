Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 791128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Purepoint Uranium Group Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

