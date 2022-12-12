QUASA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $129,000.91 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $80.03 million and $129,000.91 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012041 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00239814 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003714 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00135599 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $129,813.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

