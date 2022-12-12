QUINT (QUINT) Price Hits $1.19 on Top Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00007007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $954.25 million and $2.34 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

