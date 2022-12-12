QUINT (QUINT) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00007294 BTC on exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $993.66 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINT has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $896.86 or 0.05278784 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00508101 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.85 or 0.30105244 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

