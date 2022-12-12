Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 354.3% in November

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 354.3% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 4,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,032. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on QUISF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Further Reading

