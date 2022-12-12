RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of RADA opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.80 million, a PE ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of RADA Electronic Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 88.9% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 166,186 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,457,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.