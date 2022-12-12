Raymond James Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.97.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 2.6 %

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$854.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.46 and a one year high of C$4.90.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

