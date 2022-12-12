Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the November 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Razor Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RZREF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. 6,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,144. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.
Razor Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Razor Energy (RZREF)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.