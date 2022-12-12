Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oxbridge Re (OXBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR) in the last few weeks:

12/10/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Oxbridge Re was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

11/24/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.74. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,077. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.